AIADMK feud: OPS files appeal against Madras HC order, to be heard tomorrow

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 28 (ANI): Hours after the Madras High Court rejected petitions filed by the O Panneerselvam (OPS)-led faction of the AIADMK, seeking a stay on the result of the party's election to pick the general secretary, it listed a petition filed by the former Tamil Nadu chief minister, challenging the order, for hearing on Wednesday.

The appeal will be heard by the two-judge bench of Justices R Mahadevan and Mohammed Shaffiq in the Madras High Court on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the EK Palaniswami (EPS) camp also filed a caveat petition before Madras HC in the same case.

Earlier on Tyesday, the Madras HC heard the petition filed by the O Panneerselvam faction against EPS, also a former Tamil Nadu CM, who was appointed as the AIADMK's interim general secretary by the party's general council in July last year.

Justice K Kumaresh Babu rejected the interim applications filed by OPS and his supporters, seeking a stay on the outcome of the AIADMK's general secretary polls.



Following the court order, AIADMK declared EPS as its general secretary.

After the verdict, EPS said, "After several difficulties, I have been chosen the party's general secetary by the cadres. I thank all cadres for entrusting me with this post. The election officer announced the result (of the general secretary polls). I was unanimously elected general secretary by the cadres."

Earlier in March, the Madras High Court refused to pass an interim order on a plea by former chief minister O Panneerselvam's confidante, Manoj Pandian, seeking an interim stay on the resolutions passed at the AIADMK General Council meeting on July 11, last year.

Since the death of former chief minister and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) general secretary J Jayalalithaa, the party had a dual leadership, with OPS and EPS leading the AIADMK as coordinator and joint coordinator respectively.

However, recently, disputes arose between both leaders, with the EPS group pressing for single leadership. (ANI)

