AIADMK General and Executive council to meet on Nov 24

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): The ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) will convene a meeting of its general and executive council on November 24 here.

The meeting will be chaired by AIADMK presidium chairman E Madhusudanan at Shrivaaru Venkatachalapathy Palace here, the party said in an official statement.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisamy and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam also announced the meeting on their Twitter accounts.

The meeting comes in the backdrop of the party's recent victory in both the assembly constituencies -- Vikravandi and Nanguneri -- that went to by-polls on October 21.

The last General and Executive councils meeting of the party was held in September 2017. (ANI)

