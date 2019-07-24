AIADMK MP V Maitreyan wiping his tears in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.
AIADMK MP V Maitreyan breaks down during farewell speech in Rajya Sabha

ANI | Updated: Jul 24, 2019 13:09 IST

New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): Remembering late former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, outgoing AIADMK MP V Maitreyan on Wednesday broke down during his farewell speech in Rajya Sabha.
"At this juncture I place on record deep sense of gratitude towards my beloved leader, Amma (Jayalalithaa) for having immense faith in me & sending me to this House for 3 terms. She gave me the honour of being the only member from AIADMK to have been given membership to Rajya Sabha for three terms. My unalloyed loyalty to her will always be there," Maitreyan said in fumbled voice.
The AIADMK MP also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Finance Minister and Rajya Sabha MP Arun Jaitley.
"I would like to express my thanks to one person who has guided me throughout in this house and considered me as his brother Shri Aruj Jaitely. I wish he has a speedy recovery from his illness and guide others also in future," he said.
"I cannot forget my longtime friend and Prime Minister Narendra Modi whom I know since 90s and I had been a loyal emissary between him and Madam. I sincerely thank him for personal affection for me," Maitreyan said. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 14:31 IST

MP govt won't last 24 hours once we get orders from party's top...

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 24 (ANI): The Congress government in Madhya Pradesh will not last for 24 hours "if we get orders from our top leadership", said Leader of Opposition and BJP MLA Gopal Bhargava said on Wednesday in the state Assembly.

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 14:29 IST

BSF organise five-kilometre run as part of week-long 'Kargil...

Jalandhar (Punjab) [India], July 24 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday organised a five-kilometre run as part of week-long 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' (Kargil Victory Day) celebrations.

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 14:27 IST

Rahul, Congress behave like Imran Khan's cheerleaders: Giriraj Singh

New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): Amid the Opposition's uproar over US President Donald Trump's remark on Kashmir, Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Wednesday said Rahul Gandhi and the Congress are behaving like "cheerleaders" of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 14:24 IST

Sonia Gandhi chairs meeting of RS lawmakers of Cong, Opposition

New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): Congress Parliamentary Party Chief Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday chaired a meeting of Rajya Sabha MPs of Congress and other opposition parties at the party office in the Parliament.

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 14:21 IST

Illegal sand mining: SC seeks response from Centre, CBI and 5 states

New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued notice to the Centre, CBI and five states on a petition seeking investigation into alleged illegal sand mining.

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 14:19 IST

Husband gave triple talaq over my habit of cleaning teeth with...

Barabanki (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 24 (ANI): A woman on Wednesday claimed that her husband gave her triple talaq over her habit of cleaning her teeth with tobacco and not fulfilling his dowry demands.

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 14:09 IST

Assets worth Rs 1.28 crore seized from business group in...

New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said a search operation was conducted on a business group which led to the seizure of unaccounted jewellery and undisclosed cash of more than Rs 1.28 crore from the promoter of the group, in connection with the Jammu and Kas

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 14:03 IST

Four-storeyed building collapses in Delhi

New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): A four-storeyed building collapsed in Delhi's Nabi Karim area in Sadar Bazar on Wednesday.

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 14:02 IST

BJD's Sabitri Agarwalla leading in Patkura Assembly poll

Patkura (Odisha) [India], July 24 (ANI): Biju Janata Dal (BJD) candidate Sabitri Agarwalla, wife of deceased BJD leader Bed Prakash Agarwalla, is leading by 17,234 votes against BJP's Bijoy Mohapatra in Patkura Assembly election, where polling was held on July 20.

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 13:58 IST

Centre running propaganda machinery to attack Opposition: TMC MP...

New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Wednesday accused the Centre of "running a propaganda machinery" and using "troll army" to attack the Opposition which runs the risk of being labelled "anti-national.

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 13:53 IST

Kargil Battle School trains soldiers on mountain warfare

Kargil (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 24 (ANI): Kargil Battle School in the Dras sector of Kargil district in Jammu and Kashmir provides pre-induction training to soldiers on mountain warfare.

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 13:44 IST

Machines in Assam's Bongaigaon railway workshop submerged in floodwater

Bongaigaon (Assam) [India], July 24 (ANI): The flood situation aggravated in Bongaigaon on Wednesday as floodwaters entered the New Bongaigaon Carriage and Wagon workshop and railway colony, adding to the woes of locals.

