AIADMK protests against ruling DMK for non-fulfilment of election promises

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 28 (ANI): Former Minister Jayakumar of AIADMK on Wednesday staged a protest against the DMK government at Royapuram in Chennai for not implementing its election promises.

Jayakumar said, " AIADMK protest is state-wide in a democratic way. The protest is against the state government for not fulfilling its election promises like a decrease in petrol-diesel prices, an exemption to NEET exam, subsidy to gas and fisherman diesel, education, and farmers loan. People believed the election promises and voted for DMK but they failed to implement it now".





He further added, " The government is in power for 3 months, but their promises remain unfulfilled. They promised to give 1000/- to every household woman as a subsidiary. No steps regarding exemption for students for NEET exams, too have not been taken. And now, the Finance Minister is saying, he doesn't have enough of the funds to do all this. It's highly disappointing."

The DMK has been in power for the past three months but has failed to deliver the points it listed in its manifesto, because of which it is receiving such protest. (ANI)

