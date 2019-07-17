AICC approves election of Digambar Kamat as LoP in Goa assembly

Panaji (Goa) [India], July 17 (ANI): All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Wednesday approved the election of former Goa Chief Minister Digambar Kamat as the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the state assembly.

"The Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) congratulates Shri Digamber Kamat and wished him success in the services of the people and the party," Goa Congress President Girish Chodankar said in a statement.

On July 14, Kamat had said that Congress is likely to decide the LoP in the Goa Assembly within the next two days.

