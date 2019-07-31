AICC approves K'taka Congress' proposal on expulsion of ex-MLAs

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): The All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Tuesday approved the proposal from Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Dinesh Gundu Rao regarding the expulsion of ex-MLAs from the party for "anti-party activities".

Mahesh I Kummatalli, Srimanth B Patil, Ramesh L Jarakiholi, Prathap Gouda Patil, Shivaram Mahabaleshwar Hebbar, BC Patil, R Shankar, Dr K Sudhakar, BA Basavaraj, ST Somashekhar, Munirathana, R Roshan Baig and MTB Nagaraj were disqualified by Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar under the anti-defection law.

The disqualifications benefitted the Karnataka government headed by newly sworn-in Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, as the BJP sailed through the confidence motion that was held through a voice vote in the state Assembly.

Currently, there are 105 BJP members supported by an Independent. Both Congress and JD(S) have 100 members in the 225-member House.

The majority mark stands at 104 after 17 MLAs were disqualified by Ramesh Kumar under the anti-defection law. (ANI)

