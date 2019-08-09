Press note by Supreme Court unit of AICC on Friday.
AICC Supreme Court Unit supports govt actions on J and K

ANI | Updated: Aug 09, 2019 19:56 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Breaking ranks with the party, the Supreme Court unit of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Friday backed the abrogation of Arts 370 and 35A of the Constitution and the formation of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh as two Union Territories (UT).
"The Supreme Court Unit of the AICC legal, human rights and RTI department resolves to fully endorse and support, in the national interest, the decision whereby the two Union Territories of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir have been created," read the press note by the Supreme Court unit of the AICC.
It added that in the meeting of the unit it was also decided to support the "revoking of Article 35A" and "abrogation of Article 370".
"The meeting also endorses the stand of senior Congress leader Dr Karan Singh and hails the revoking of Article 35 A by which gender discrimination has been addressed....The Committee further resolved to endorse the abrogation of Article 370 as it felt that it was a temporary and transitional provision and was not meant to be permanent," the release said.
Reflecting the on-going churn in Congress on abrogation of Art 370, senior party leader Karan Singh had on Thursday said that he did not agree with a "blanket condemnation" of various developments in Jammu and Kashmir as he feels there were "several positive points" too.
In a statement, he said that the "unusually fast decisions" taken in Parliament regarding Jammu and Kashmir "will obviously have far-reaching implications at many levels".
"The drastic measure appears to enjoy the overwhelming support of Parliament as well as around the country, including Jammu and Ladakh. I have been pondering deeply over the situation. Personally, I do not agree with a blanket condemnation of these developments. There are several positive points," said Singh, the son of Maharaja Hari Singh, who had signed the instrument of accession with India.
Talking about fair division of powers between Jammu and Kashmir regions, the AICC Supreme Court unit's press note read, "The Committee also welcomed the possibility of delimitation as it was felt that it will ensure fair division of political power between the Jammu and Kashmir regions." (ANI)

