AIKS demands Assam CM's resignation over Darrang firing incident

New Delhi [India], September 25 (ANI): Condemning the Darrang firing incident in Assam, the All India Kisan Sabha on Saturday demanded the resignation of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

A press meet was addressed here today by AIKS General Secretary Hannan Mollah, President Dr Ashok Dhawale, Joint Secretaries NK Shukla and Vijoo Krishnan and Finance Secretary P Krishnaprasad in this regard.

The official statement issued by the party read, "AIKS demands dismissal of the authorities responsible for the killing and resignation of the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma holding Home Affairs portfolio who is directly responsible for encouraging such action. AIKS demands Judicial enquiry by a sitting Judge of the High Court into the incidents."



"AIKS expresses shock and anger at the manner in which brute force has been used to forcibly evict thousands of poor peasants in the Dholpur-Gorukhuti area of Sipajhar in Darrang district of Assam. Two farmers are reported to have been killed and many are injured in police firing. The horrific manner of the police action and the brutality inflicted on a farmer already shot dead is a blot on humanity. The eviction drive took place even as a case was pending with the Gauhati High Court on the matter, without even giving enough notice to the people. The constitutional guarantee of equality and security for all citizens is being grossly violated," it stated.

AIKS also demanded a compensation of Rs 25 lakh and job to families of the deceased as well as Rs 5 lakh for the seriously injured.

"The Sabha calls upon all its units to protest against the targeting of Muslim peasants and unleashing of brutal violence on them and demanded an immediate halt to the eviction drive and proper rehabilitation and resettlement for the affected families," said AIKS.

This comes a day after two civilians were killed and nine policemen were injured in the firing incident that took place in the Dhalpur area of Assam's Darrang district during an anti-encroachment drive.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday assured that the government will resolve the matter by taking appropriate action. (ANI)

