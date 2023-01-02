AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi slams BJP after SC verdict on demonetisation

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 2 (ANI): All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the Supreme Court's held the 2016 decision of the Central government on demonetization.

Owaisi said, "I suggest PM Modi celebrate 'Demonetisation Day' why don't they celebrate now? It is because they know that plumbers, drivers, artists, electricians, etc were destroyed due to demonetization."

"PM Modi and his government should take social and political responsibility (for demonetization). According to the report of Azim Premji University, 50 Lakh people lost their jobs and 100 people died. PM Modi has shrunk India's workforce," Owaisi added.



Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also slammed the Central government and said that the government is responsible for all the consequences that the Indian Economy and people of the nation faced.

Consequences of demonetization implemented by the Modi government include 120 people losing their lives, the Employment of crores of people snatched, the Unorganized sector being devastated, Black money not being reduced, and Fake notes increasing. The decision of demonetization by the Modi government will always remain like a deep wound on the Indian economy," Kharge tweeted.

The Supreme Court's constitution bench on Monday with a 4:1 majority dismissed a batch of petitions challenging the central government's Demonetisation decision, saying there was no flaw in the decision-making process.

The SC in its judgement said that the Centre had the power to demonetize all series of banknotes. The demonetization decision can't be said to be unreasonable nor was it hit by the doctrine of proportionality. (ANI)

