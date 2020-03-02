AIMIM MLA Ismail says his statement about police limited to Malegaon

Malegaon (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 2 (ANI): All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLA from Malegaon Mufti Mohammad Ismail on Sunday said that his statement on the police was limited to the context of his city.

"I said it in the context of my city. It is not connected with Maharashtra or India. Firing which our people are being subjected to (at AIMIM's Rizwan Khan's house), in this context I said we help the police department in maintaining peace. If we stop that then peace would be disrupted," Ismail said.

Earlier on Saturday, Ismail said, "An incident of firing took place in the city. Why was no FIR registered? If it comes to us then the department (the Police) should note that if we know to maintain peace, we also know how peace would go away. We are not wearing bangles." (ANI)

