AIMIM planning to expand its footprints in Bihar

Patna (Bihar) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): AIMIM Bihar unit president Akhtarul Iman on Saturday said that the party is planning to expand its footprints across the state.

"The party has been active in Seemanchal region and now it has decided to expand its footprints in other districts of the state. We are going to expand our party across the state... We will contest all elections in the state," he told ANI.

When asked whether AIMIM will go with an alliance, Iman said that there is a need to make an alliance of like-minded people.

AIMIM had fielded its candidates on six seats in 2015 Assembly election in Bihar.

Iman said that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar should issue a "white paper" revealing what work he has done for Dalits and minorities.

He also hit out at Kumar for running the government with the BJP stating that JD (U) contested against the BJP in 2015 polls.

"Nitish has cheated people, not just politicians. He cannot do any welfare work for people," he said.

When asked about the implementation of NRC in Bihar, he said, "We think that those people who are infiltrators and living illegally in the country are criminals. But those who call respected people an infiltrator are biggest criminals. This can be their play to divert the attention from issues like unemployment and the economy." (ANI)

