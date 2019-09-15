AIMIM Bihar unit president Akhtarul Iman speaking to ANI on Saturday in Patna. Photo/ANI
AIMIM Bihar unit president Akhtarul Iman speaking to ANI on Saturday in Patna. Photo/ANI

AIMIM planning to expand its footprints in Bihar

ANI | Updated: Sep 15, 2019 03:55 IST

Patna (Bihar) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): AIMIM Bihar unit president Akhtarul Iman on Saturday said that the party is planning to expand its footprints across the state.
"The party has been active in Seemanchal region and now it has decided to expand its footprints in other districts of the state. We are going to expand our party across the state... We will contest all elections in the state," he told ANI.
When asked whether AIMIM will go with an alliance, Iman said that there is a need to make an alliance of like-minded people.
AIMIM had fielded its candidates on six seats in 2015 Assembly election in Bihar.
Iman said that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar should issue a "white paper" revealing what work he has done for Dalits and minorities.
He also hit out at Kumar for running the government with the BJP stating that JD (U) contested against the BJP in 2015 polls.
"Nitish has cheated people, not just politicians. He cannot do any welfare work for people," he said.
When asked about the implementation of NRC in Bihar, he said, "We think that those people who are infiltrators and living illegally in the country are criminals. But those who call respected people an infiltrator are biggest criminals. This can be their play to divert the attention from issues like unemployment and the economy." (ANI)

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 04:23 IST

Himachal woman commits suicide after failing to crack constable...

Chamba (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): A woman has allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison after she failed to qualify examination for constable post in Himachal Pradesh Police.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 04:18 IST

Varanasi: BHU students protest against reinstatement of...

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sep 15 (ANI): Students of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) on Saturday protested against the alleged reinstatement of suspended Professor SK Chaube, who has been accused of molesting a girl student.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 04:16 IST

Latur: Devotees donate Ganpati idols to district administration...

Latur (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 15 (ANI): With the 10-days-long Ganpati festival coming to an end this week, devotees of Latur district in Maharashtra have set an example of organising an eco-friendly festival by donating the idols for recycling instead of traditional immersion in water bodies.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 03:43 IST

Delhi: Fire breaks out at nail paint factory in Jahangirpuri

New Delhi [India], Sept 15 (ANI): A fire broke out at a nail paint factory at Jahangirpuri's Rajasthan Udyog Nagar on Saturday night.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 03:23 IST

Army recruitment drive in Kashmir on Oct 3-4

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): Lt General KJS Dhillon on Saturday informed that a fresh army recruitment drive in Kashmir Valley will take place on October 3 and 4.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 03:21 IST

Mumbai: Boy held for duping security staff at Shiv Sena chief's residence

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): Mumbai Police have arrested a 19-year-old boy for allegedly posing as a deliveryman and committing fraud by delivering over-priced items at Matoshree, the residence of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on the pretext of fake orders.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 03:20 IST

Goa: Digambar Kamat attacks govt over SEZ payments

Panaji (Goa) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat has sharply reacted to the statement of Industries Minister Vishwajit Rane about the government's intention of auctioning 5 lakh square metres of Goa Industrial Development Corporations (GIDC) land to make payment to Special Econ

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 03:19 IST

Madhusudan Mistry to head Congress screening Committee for Haryana polls

New Delhi [India], Sep 15 (ANI): Congress on Saturday announced the Screening Committee for the upcoming Haryana Assembly Election and named Madhusudan Mistry as its Chairman.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 03:17 IST

Haryana CM Khattar meets Amit Shah in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Sep 15 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar met with Union Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah at party headquarters here.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 02:13 IST

Mamata Banerjee should become Prime Minister of Bangladesh, says...

Ballia (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): Launching a scathing attack against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over National Register of Citizens (NRC) issue, BJP MLA Surendra Singh on Saturday said that the exercise will be implemented in the state and if TMC chief wanted to keep Ba

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 02:04 IST

Hamza bin Laden might have been under Pak Army's protective...

New Delhi [India], Sept 15 (ANI): There is a possibility that Osama bin Laden's son Hamza, must have been under the "protective care" of the Pakistan army and his death is a "big blow" to Islamabad's effort to take advantage of US, said defence expert SP Sinha on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 01:26 IST

Will withdraw cases against Azam Khan if SP comes to power in...

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday said that if his party comes to power in the state it will withdraw all cases against its leader and Lok Sabha MP Azam Khan.

Read More
iocl