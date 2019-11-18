BJP leader Manoj Tiwari speaking to ANI in New Delhi. Photo/ANI
BJP leader Manoj Tiwari speaking to ANI in New Delhi. Photo/ANI

AIMPLB didn't fight for mosque but to reap political benefits from Ayodhya dispute: Manoj Tiwari

ANI | Updated: Nov 18, 2019 06:38 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said that the All India Muslim Personal Law Board's (AIMPLB's) statements after the Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute should not be given much importance as it was being done by the organisation to grab the limelight.
"They never fought for rebuilding the mosque, they fought for ulterior motives, for reaping political benefits. Now that the issue has been resolved they have nothing to be in the limelight, their only motive is to spread hate in the country and therefore there is no need to pay any attention to them," Tiwari told ANI here.
On November 9, a five-judge bench ordered the construction of Ram Temple while directing the government to give five acres of land to build a mosque in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.
On Sunday, AIMPLB member Zafaryab Jilani had announced the decision to file a review petition against the Supreme Court verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit.
"We will file the review petition in the Supreme Court and we will not also accept the 5 acres of land to be given to us on the direction of the apex court, as it is against Sharia," Jilani told media persons in Lucknow. (ANI)

