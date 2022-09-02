AIMPLB slams BJP, says action against madrassas "unconstitutional"

New Delhi [India], September 2 (ANI): Amid the ongoing row over madrassas, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Friday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said the action against madrassas is "unconstitutional".

In a statement, AIMPLB general secretary Khalid Saifullah Rahmani said, "The party of RSS ideology is currently in power at the Centre and in many states of the country. These parties hold negative views about Muslims."

The AIMPLB alleged that madrasas are being demolished in Uttar Pradesh and Assam.

"The way madrasas are being clamped down in Uttar Pradesh and Assam is not right. Those working in these madrasas and mosques are being framed for terrorism without any reason. Action is being taken without evidence. Why then no action is being taken to gurukuls, mutts, dharamshalas and other religious institutions," the Board said.

AIMPLB alleged that the government is taking arbitrary action keeping the constitution at bay.



"Muslim Personal Law Board strongly condemns such fanatical and heinous acts," it added.

Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday declared to conduct a survey in unrecognised madrassas to ascertain information on the number of students, teachers, curriculum and its affiliation with any non-government organisation.

An executive order to transfer the teaching and non-teaching staff of aided madrassas with the consent of the managers of the madrassas concerned along with the approval of the Registrar, UP Madarsa Education Council.

Danish Azad Ansari Minister of State for Minority Welfare, Muslim Waqf and Waqf Department has informed that the order also holds to give maternity leave and child care leave to women employees working in madrasas in the light of the rules applicable in the Department of Secondary Education and Basic Education.

Meanwhile, the government has also ordered holding a survey of unrecognised madrassas by October 5, teams will constitute officials of the Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) and District Minority Officers.

Three madrasas have been razed by the Assam government following the arrests of 38 persons including the Imam and madrasa teachers on charges of being linked to terror outfits Al Qaida in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT). (ANI)

