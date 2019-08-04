File photo
File photo

Air India caps fares of flights to and from Srinagar

By Ashoke Raj (ANI) | Updated: Aug 04, 2019 09:15 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Air India has capped fares of all its flights to and from Srinagar till August 15, a spokesperson for the airline said on Sunday.
Speaking to ANI, AI spokesperson Dhananjay Kumar said the national carrier has capped fares at Rs 9500 after Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday issued a security advisory for tourists and Amarnath yatris asking them to leave the Valley immediately citing security concerns.
The Ministry of Civil Aviation has advised airlines to rein in surging airfares for pilgrims returning from Amarnath Yatra.
Airfares for flights from Srinagar over the weekend shot up to abnormally high levels following the security advisory for tourists and pilgrims.
For a one-way direct flight from Srinagar to Delhi, even low-cost airlines such as IndiGo, SpiceJet, GoAir and AirAsia charged between Rs 10,000 to Rs 22,000, according to travel portals, as against around Rs 3,000.
Similarly, from Srinagar to Jammu, flight rates on Saturday were Rs 16,000. Other places like Amritsar, Chandigarh, and Jaipur also witnessed a jump in airfares ranging between Rs 10,000 to Rs 19,000.
Web portals of several airlines with flights from Srinagar on Saturday and Sunday showed that virtually all seats were sold out.
The advisory to Amarnath yatris was issued after it was announced in a joint press conference of the Army and police forces in Srinagar that weapons and ammunition were recovered in the Amarnath Yatra route.
They also said terrorists from Pakistan were planning to launch an attack on Amarnath Yatra pilgrims, based on credible inputs.
In view of the additional rush of passengers, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had on Friday asked Indian airlines to be prepared to operate extra flights to and from Srinagar to fly out Amarnath Yatris and tourists from the Valley.
Soon after DGCA's directions, airlines made announcements to give a full fee waiver on rescheduling/cancellation for all its flights to/from Srinagar. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 09:34 IST

Over ten trains rescheduled as heavy rains continue to lash Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): The Central Railways on Sunday said six trains have been cancelled, six diverted and one short terminated due to heavy rainfall and waterlogging in Mumbai.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 09:31 IST

Agra: Man forces wife to drink mosquito repellent, strangulates her

Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): A man incensed with his wife for talking to another man on WhatsApp, forced her to drink mosquito repellent liquid and then strangulated her to death, police said.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 09:30 IST

Delhi likely to witness light rain, cloudy sky today

New Delhi [India], Aug 4 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light rain and a "generally cloudy sky" in New Delhi on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 09:06 IST

Odisha: Wild elephants create mayhem in Mayurbhanj village

Mayurbhanj (Odisha) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Residents of Karanjia village in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha have claimed that a herd of wild elephants wreaked havoc in the area by destroying crops and even damaging houses.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 08:49 IST

Property dealer shot at in Lucknow

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): A property dealer was shot at by unidentified bike-borne miscreants in Ansal City Colony area here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 08:39 IST

Kalabuargi City Corporation introduces EDC device for tax collection

Kalaburagi (Karnataka) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): The Kalaburagi City Corporation has introduced doorstep payment of taxes, whereby, municipal corporation employees visit houses and undertake a door-to-door collection of dues electronically and people are no longer required to visit the corporation office.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 07:03 IST

MP: NSA invoked against trader for operating factory producing...

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): The Khargone district magistrate in Madhya Pradesh's Indore division has invoked National Security Act (NSA) against a trader for operating a factory producing adulterated ghee.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 06:45 IST

Mumbai delivery boy stabbed to death, FIR lodged

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): A 22-year-old delivery-boy of a hotel stabbed to death by two men following an argument here in Vikhroli late on Saturday night, police said.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 06:14 IST

Telangana Guv inaugurates ultra-modern GVK EMRI Emergency care...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Telangana Governor ESL Narasimhan on Saturday inaugurated the ultra-modern GVK EMRI Emergency Care Simulation Complex at the GVK Emergency Management and Research Institute's (GVK EMRI) main campus in Secunderabad.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 06:13 IST

Telangana: Man held for abducting, sexually assaulting woman on...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): A man was arrested on Saturday for abducting and sexually assaulting a 21-year-old woman on the pretext of providing a government job.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 04:40 IST

Telangana: KCR announces 60-day action plan to promote greenery,...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) on Saturday announced a "60-day action plan" for developing greenery and hygiene in villages.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 04:39 IST

KCR urges ITC to set up food processing units in Telangana

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) on Saturday asked the ITC to establish food processing units in a big way in coordination with the state government.

Read More
iocl