AIUDF stages protest outside Assam Assembly against CAA

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Jan 13 (ANI): The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) on Monday staged a protest outside the Legislative Assembly here against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

The party leaders said that the government did not accept their demand for a special session on CAA.

"We had demanded a special session and a one-day extension. The people of Assam do not agree with CAA. We have blocked the gates of Vidhan Sabha," AIUDF MLA Rafikul Islam told ANI.

Protests erupted across the country after the CAA was passed by Parliament in December last year. The Act grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who came to India on or before December 31, 2014.

"There are protests across Assam against CAA. That's why we were demanding a special session. But the government and the Speaker did not allow us to speak on CAA. There should be a one-day discussion on CAA. The Assamese people have rejected CAA," AIUDF MLA Aninul Islam said. (ANI)

