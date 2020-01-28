AJAC takes out bike rally against resolution to dissolve Andhra Legislative Council

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Jan 28 (ANI): The Amaravati Joint Action Committee (AJAC) on Tuesday held a bike rally in Jaggayyapet town of Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh against the YSRCP led government's decision to abolish state Legislative Council and the Assembly passing a resolution in this regard.

Former MLA Sriram Rajagopal and former Minister N Raghuram took part in the bike rally. They termed the decision to abolish the Legislative Council as undemocratic.

Now, the state government will send the resolution to the Central government for further process. The House has been adjourned sine die.

The state assembly has passed the 'Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill 2020'.

The Bill proposes to have a legislative capital at Amaravati, executive capital and Raj Bhavan at Visakhapatnam and judicial capital at Kurnool. (ANI)

