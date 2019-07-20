Ajay Bhadoo appointed Joint Secretary to President

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on Saturday approved the appointment of Ajay Bhadoo as Joint Secretary to President Ram Nath Kovind.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Ajay Bhadoo, IAS (GJ:1999) as Joint Secretary to the President for a tenure co-terminus with the President," a press release by the Secretariat of the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet read.

Bhadoo, a Gujarat batch IAS officer is currently serving as the Vadodara Municipal Commissioner.

He took charge of the Municipal Commissioner's post in July 2018. (ANI)