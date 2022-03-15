Ajay Kumar Lallu quits as UP Congress chief, takes moral responsibility for poll debacle

New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI): Taking the moral responsibility of party's debacle in Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, state Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu on Tuesday resigned from his post.

The decision comes after Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday asked the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) presidents of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur to resign.

"Whatever is the decision of our president will be followed. I take moral responsibility for the defeat and throughout the election, we have fought for issues. We tried to gain the confidence of the voters. In a democracy, the public is almighty and we will try to please them in future," Lallu told ANI.



Earlier on Tuesday, Congress general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra chaired a review meeting on the recently concluded Uttar Pradesh elections, in Congress' war room at Delhi.



Lallu said that meeting with Priyanka Gandhi had gone well and the party will try to fight better in the 2024 General Election.

"A review meeting was held in Delhi this evening with senior Congress leaders under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi ji. Many aspects and improvements were discussed in detail. We will plug the loopholes at every level. We will fight on the basic issues of Uttar Pradesh," tweeted Lallu.

Despite the aggressive campaigning steered by Priyanka Gandhi, Congress managed to win only two seats in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. Congress contested in all 403 seats in Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

