Ajeya Kallam appointed Principal Advisor to Andhra CM

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 5 (ANI): Former Chief Secretary Ajeya Kallam has been appointed the principal advisor to Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy.

An order pertaining to his appointment was issued by Chief Secretary LV Subrahmanyam on Tuesday.

Ajeya will have a Cabinet rank and would be leading the secretaries in the Chief Minister's Office (CMO). He will also advise all departments.

He will be in the position for three long years, with a monthly salary of Rs 2.5 lakh.

Mauling the TDP whose tally dropped from 102 seats in 2014 elections to a mere 23, Reddy-led YSR Congress got an absolute majority in the 175-member Assembly by winning 151 seats.

In the Lok Sabha elections, YSRCP bagged 22 seats out of the state's 25 with the rest three going to the TDP. (ANI)