Ajit Pawar criticises Maharashtra govt for disrupting Assembly over Disha Salian's death case

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 22 (ANI): Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Ajit Pawar on Thursday criticised the state government for disrupting the proceedings in the Assembly and also repeated adjournments over Disha Salian's death case and diverting from the real issues.

"It is surprising that ruling parties are creating a stir on non-issues. They should be ashamed of themselves for doing such nautanki," Pawar said on the repeated adjournment of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

"Today the ruling party has created a stir in the House for the third time. The Disha Salian (the former manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput) case was taken by CBI and it came to notice that it was suicide and everything was cleared on it. But the ruling party is again raising this issue, we wanted to raise other important issues. I want to know that do they don't trust CBI. This is against democracy and we condemn this act of the ruling party as it is nothing but a drama going on," said Pawar.

Pawar's statement came after BJP MLA Nitesh Rane and Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) MLA Bharat Gogavale raised the issue of Disha Salian's death in the Maharashtra Assembly and demanded an inquiry.

Nitesh Rane demanded a re-investigation in Salian's death case for an alleged role of Aaditya Thackeray.



Rane said, "The Mumbai police are investigating the case. However, during the earlier government's tenure, much evidence is suspected to be tampered with. Hence, we demand to re-open this case."

"Let the truth about the case come out, it's still with Mumbai Police and not yet investigated by CBI. I will request the chief minister to hand over the case to CBI. The final postmortem report is yet to come and pages of the entire book are yet to be found hence Narco test of Aaditya Thackeray must be conducted. It is A for Aaditya and A for Aaftab...", Rane added.

The issue racked up after Eknath Shinde faction MP Rahul Shewale yesterday took the issue in Lok Sabha and made allegations in which Shewale alleged that in Sushant Singh's case, many calls were received in the name of AU, who is this "AU its Aaditya or Uddhav."

Meanwhile, Uddhav faction MLA Bhaskar Jadhav targeted Union and State Home Minister for delayed investigation for political benefits. He also mentioned how the State Ex-Intelligence Chief Rashmi Shukla was given clean cheat in a phone-tapping case of Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders during BJP's rule.

Disha Salian died on June 8, 2020 following which a few days later on June 14, actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his residence in Mumbai. (ANI)

