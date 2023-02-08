Ajit Pawar demands to extend Maharashtra Budget Session by a week

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 8 (ANI): Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly Ajit Pawar on Wednesday demanded the government to extend the budget session by one week.

Maharashtra Budget Session is set to begin on February 27 and conclude on March 25.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar among others attended the meeting of the Business Advisory Committee of the Legislative Assembly today.

"This time the budget session will run from February 27 to March 25, the state's Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will present the state budget on March 9," he said.



In the meeting, Ajit Pawar demanded that this budget session should be extended for a week.

"Because this session will run only for 17 days and there are many issues, on which we have to question the government and we need answers," he said.

"There has been a demand to extend the budget session by one more week. Due to Corona, the session could not be held for a long time, but there was no response from the government regarding my demand," he added.

Pawar said that this is the first session of the Eknath Shinde government and he should not run away.

"Additional days should be given to file questions in the Budget session concerning the constituencies. It was agreed upon that the concerned ministers should answer the question," he said. (ANI)

