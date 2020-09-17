Akali Dal gives zero hour notice in RS over inclusion of Punjabi as official language in J-K

New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): Akali Dal MP Sardar Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa has given zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha over the demand to declare the Punjabi language as the sixth official language of Jammu and Kashmir.



While Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Mahesh Poddar has also given zero hour notice in the Upper House over cow smuggling in the country especially in eastern states of the country.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP has given a short duration discussion notice in Rajya Sabha over ramification of the draft Environment Impact Assessment notification,2020.

The monsoon session of Parliament commenced from Monday with several precautionary measures due to the coronavirus pandemic. The session is slated to conclude on October 1.(ANI)

