Akash Vijayvargiya's case transferred to Bhopal's Special Court

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 27 (ANI): A local court on Thursday refused to hear the bail plea of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Akash Vijayvargiya, son of senior party leader Kailash Vijayvargiya, who was arrested for thrashing a Municipal Corporation officer on Wednesday.

The case has been transferred to Bhopal's Special Court.

Earlier today, employees of the Municipal Corporation protested against Akash Vijayvargiya.

A case has also been registered against Ashok, son of BJP leader Kailash Vijayavargiya, and 10 others in this regard.

He is currently under judicial custody till July 7. (ANI)

