Akbar used to visit Meena Bazaar in disguise and do misdeeds: Rajasthan BJP chief

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 7 (ANI): Rajasthan BJP chief Madan Lal Saini claimed that Mughal Emperor Akbar set up Meena Bazaar and used go there in "disguise and do misdeeds."

"Akbar had set up Meena Bazaar. Women used to do all the work there and men were not allowed. The way Akbar used to go there in disguise and do misdeeds, it is recorded in history," Saini said at an event in Jaipur.

"Akbar wanted to molest Kiran Devi but she was alert, she slammed him on the ground and put a dagger on his chest. Akbar had begged for his life saying, 'Baadshah of Hindustan is below your feet'. After this incident, Meena Bazaar was closed down," he added.

Saini was speaking on the occasion of Maharana Pratap Jayanti. (ANI)