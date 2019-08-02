Karimnagar (Telangana) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): A day after a court's order, the Karimnagar police have registered a case against AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi for making derogatory statements allegedly targeting the RSS.
"Today afternoon, we have registered a case under Sections 153-A, promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language etc; 153-B, imputations, assertions, prejudicial to national-integration; and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on Akbaruddin Owaisi after Karimnagar court directed us to file an FIR for making derogatory statements on July 23 in a public meeting held in Karimnagar district," P Ashok, DSP, Karimnagar District told ANI over phone.
The case has been registered in III Town police station in Karimnagar district, Ashok said.
Yesterday a petition was filed in the Prl. Junior Civil Judge Court at Karimnagar stating that Owaisi should be booked for making derogatory statements against RSS and Hindus under Sections 120, 121-A, 153-A, 153-B, 295-A, 298, 500 and 506 of IPC.
Owaisi attended a public meeting in Karimnagar on July 23 and allegedly made few controversial statements.
Later Karimnagar police gave him a clean chit.
Thereafter, the court directed the III Town police station in Karimnagar to register an FIR against Owaisi, the younger brother of Asaduddin Owaisi for making derogatory remarks. (ANI)
Akbaruddin Owaisi booked for making 'derogatory remarks'
ANI | Updated: Aug 02, 2019 21:54 IST
