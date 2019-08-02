Akbaruddin Owaisi booked for making 'derogatory remarks'

Karimnagar (Telangana) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): A day after a court's order, the Karimnagar police have registered a case against AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi for making derogatory statements allegedly targeting the RSS.

"Today afternoon, we have registered a case under Sections 153-A, promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language etc; 153-B, imputations, assertions, prejudicial to national-integration; and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on Akbaruddin Owaisi after Karimnagar court directed us to file an FIR for making derogatory statements on July 23 in a public meeting held in Karimnagar district," P Ashok, DSP, Karimnagar District told ANI over phone.

The case has been registered in III Town police station in Karimnagar district, Ashok said.

Yesterday a petition was filed in the Prl. Junior Civil Judge Court at Karimnagar stating that Owaisi should be booked for making derogatory statements against RSS and Hindus under Sections 120, 121-A, 153-A, 153-B, 295-A, 298, 500 and 506 of IPC.

Owaisi attended a public meeting in Karimnagar on July 23 and allegedly made few controversial statements.

Later Karimnagar police gave him a clean chit.

Thereafter, the court directed the III Town police station in Karimnagar to register an FIR against Owaisi, the younger brother of Asaduddin Owaisi for making derogatory remarks. (ANI)

