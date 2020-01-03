Akhilesh appeals to people not to fill NPR form, seek employment

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 3 (ANI): Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav on Friday appealed to people not to fill NPR form and instead seek employment from the government.

Addressing a press conference here, Yadav claimed that National Population Register (NPR) was "against the poor and Muslim brothers" and said that BJP was" deliberately talking about Citizenship Amendment Act, NRC, and NPR to divert the attention of people.

"The BJP is deliberately talking about CAA and NPR. It takes such decisions to divide society and to benefit politically. The NPR is against the poor and Muslims of the country. I have decided that I will not fill the NPR form. Now ask the government what punishment I will face for not filling the NPR. I will appeal to people not to fill NPR," he said.

The former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh also called upon people, especially youth, to ask for employment rather than fill NPR form. "No NPR, we need employment," he said.

Yadav said his party members will ride on bicycles across Uttar Pradesh to appeal to people seek employment opportunities from the government.

"The country's economy is in the ICU, electricity prices are going up in Uttar Pradesh but the government is diverting attention from the main issues," he said.

Yadav had earlier said that he will be the first person not to fill NPR form. He had said that no one from BJP can decide whether "we are citizens or not and if the need arises, I will be the first one who will not fill any form". The NPR is a register of usual residents of the country. (ANI)

