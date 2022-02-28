Akhilesh has two spectacles, sees only one caste from one, one religion from another: Amit Shah

Siddharthnagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 28 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday took a jibe at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and said that he has two spectacles, he sees only one caste from one of them and one religion from the other, adding that if SP comes to power in Uttar Pradesh then the party will only work for one caste and one religion.

"Akhilesh Yadav has two spectacles. From one spectacle, he can see only one caste and from the other spectacle, he can see only one religion, which will not benefit me or you. If Samajwadi Party comes, it would work only for one caste, if BSP comes, it would work for another caste. If BJP comes, everyone would benefit under 'Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas," Shah said while addressing a public rally here.

Exuding confidence in the BJP breaching the 300 seat mark in the ongoing Assembly elections in the state, the Union Home Minister said that the people have voted the party to a majority in the first five phases of the elections while now "you have to vote in the sixth and seventh phases to breach the 300 mark."

Highlighting the law and order situation in the state, Shah said that if Samajwadi Party is voted to power, Atique Ahmed and Mukhtar Ansari will be out of jail.

"Under the rule of SP-BSP, the mafia captured the land of the poor. Is any mafia seen today? Where is Atique Ahmed? Where is Mukhtar Ansari? Do you want them to be in jail or out on bail? If you vote them to power by mistake, all of them will be out and pester you. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has freed Uttar Pradesh from the mafia," he said.

The Home Minister also assured the allotment of free cylinders on Holi and Diwali if voted to power.

"The Narendra Modi government has given gas connections to the 1.66 crore women only in Uttar Pradesh. Form our government in the state once again, we will give free cylinders on Holi and Diwali," he said.