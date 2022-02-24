Akhilesh mocked at vaccines when PM backed scientists in battle against pandemic, says Amit Shah

Bahraich (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 24 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday charged that the Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav was mocking the indigenous COVID-19 vaccines even while Prime Minister Narendra Modi supported scientists in the battle against the pandemic.

Shah was addressing a public rally in the Bahraich district in Uttar Pradesh.

"When COVID-19 vaccines were made within the country, the Prime Minister congratulated scientists. But Yadav tweeted urging people to not take the vaccines by calling them 'Modi vaccines'. But 15 days later, he took the vaccine out of fear in the darkness during the night," said Shah.

Shah asserted that the Yogi Adityanath government in the state improved the law and order situation to an extent that one cannot see 'Bahubaalis (strong goons) but Bajrangbaali (Lord Hanuman)' everywhere.

"Yadav asks what improvements have been made in law and order situation. Well, those who wear black glasses can only see black. In Yogiji's tenure, dacoity fell by 75 per cent, loot by 62 per cent, rapes by 50 per cent, assassination by 31 per cent and kidnappings by 30 per cent. Where are Ateek Ahmed, Mukhtar Ansari, Azam Khan now? If you want them to stay in jail, vote for the BJP in the elections," added Shah.



The Home Minister said that the SP has people who are 'Samajwadis' (socialists) only for namesake'. "Poor, disadvantaged and tribal people can get their places only in the BJP. Modiji believes in Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas," he added.

Shah pointed out that in UP over one crore women have received free gas connections, toilets have been built in over two crore houses and electricity was given to over one crore households during the BJP's rule in the state and Centre.

"The UP farmers also got Rs 6,000 per year straight into their bank accounts," he added.

Shah said that SP and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) have been wiped out in the first four phases of the polls. He also stated that Yadav is a 'weak bowler' who has delivered a 'full toss' that needs to be hit beyond the boundary line to make sure that Lotus blossoms again in the state.

The fifth phase of elections in Uttar Pradesh will take place on February 27 while final two phases on March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

