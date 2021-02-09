Akhilesh refers to PM Modi's 'andolan jeevi' jibe, talks of 'chanda jivi sangathan'

New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI): Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday attacked the BJP-led government over the new farm laws and its assurance on continuing minimum support price mechanism, saying farmers were not getting MSP even now in several parts of the country.

He also hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "andolan jeevi" jibe and talked of 'chanda jivi sangathan'.

Participating in the motion of thanks to the President's address in Lok Sabha, Yadav referred to remarks of Prime Minister in Rajya Sabha Monday in which he had talked about the community of "andolan jeevi" (who thrives on agitations)".

Yadav said India gained Independence through protests and movements.

"The nation attained independence through agitation. Innumerable rights were received through agitation. Women received the right to vote through agitation. Mahatama Gandhi became the father of the nation because he agitated for Africa, the world and the nation," he said.

"What is being said about the agitations? That people are 'aandolan jivi'. What should I call the people who go out to collect donations? Are they not members of 'chanda jivi sangathan'?" he said.

He also referred to assurance by BJP leaders on MSP.

"Yesterday I heard 'MSP tha, MSP hai, MSP rahega'. It is just in speeches but not on the ground. Farmers are not getting it, had they been getting, they wouldn't have been sitting on roads in Delhi. I congratulate agitating farmers that they have awakened farmers across India," Yadav said.

"Have the farmers of the district where President hails from or where PM is elected from - have got MSP? I am from neighbouring district to honourable President’s district and the farmers there haven’t got MSP for their crop. In the history of India, its farmers haven’t been so humiliated," he added.

Minister of Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad asked if such references to President can be allowed? BJP MP Rajendra Agarwal, who was in the chair, said he will look into it.

Yadav said when farmers are not accepting the three farm laws, why is the government not taking them back.

"If the government says that laws are for farmers, why is it not taking it back, if farmers are not accepting it? People, for whom these have been brought do not want it. Who is stopping the government? Are allegations that you rolled out carpet for corporates and brought these laws not right? he asked.

He said the BJP-led government talks of modernising mandis and if new mandis have been formed by BJP government in Uttar Pradesh.

He alleged that state government was following "thoko niti" and cases were being filed at whims of authorities. (ANI)