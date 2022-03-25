Akhilesh takes jibe at BJP govt over taking oath at 'stadium built by SP govt'

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 25 (ANI): Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday took a jibe at Yogi Adityanath government for conducting its oath-taking ceremony at a stadium "which was built by the SP government."

"I congratulate the new government for taking oath at a stadium which was built by the SP government," tweeted Yadav.

Attacking the government further, the SP leader said that an oath should also be taken to truly serve the public and not merely for forming a government.



"Oath should not only be taken to form the government but also to truly serve the people," the tweet adds.

A mega oath-taking ceremony was held at Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee International Sports Stadium where along with Yogi Adityanath, 52 Ministers took the oath of office.

Back in November 2018, the Yogi Adityanath government had renamed Ekana International Stadium to 'Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee International Sports Stadium'.

War of words between the Samajwadi Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party leaders were witnessed then too.

The BJP retained power in Uttar Pradesh by winning 255 out of 403 constituencies, securing a 41.29 per cent vote share. (ANI)

