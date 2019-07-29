Akhilesh Yadav demands CBI probe in Unnao rape victim's accident

New Delhi (India), July 29 (ANI): Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday demanded that the road accident of Unnao rape victim be probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and asked for the rape accused BJP legislator to be shifted to a jail outside Uttar Pradesh.

"Though CBI is looking into the case, there should be a CBI probe in the (road) accident. Police said the rain was to be blamed for the accident. This is completely baseless and unacceptable... She (the victim) cannot get justice until the MLA is lodged in a jail in UP and officials continue to work in a biased manner," the former UP chief minister said here.

Yadav alleged that police was not acting in the case on directions of those in the government. "Police are speaking the language of people sitting at higher positions in the government. Until police continue to speak their language, she cannot get justice," he said.

The case involves BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar who allegedly raped a minor girl at his residence on June 4, 2017, where she had gone to seek a job. Sengar, who represents Bangarmau constituency (Unnao) in the Assembly, was arrested by the CBI in April last year.

The victim met with an accident when she was en route to Raebareilly from Unnao on Sunday. Her car collided with a truck, resulting in the death of her two aunts who were accompanying her.

The victims is out of danger while her counsel who was also in the vehicle is struggling for life in a hospital.

UP DGP OP Singh has said that the police will hand over the probe to the CBI if the family demands.

CBI had filed a charge sheet against Sengar in July last year and booked him under sections 120B, 363, 366, 376(1), 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POSCO) Act.

When the kin of the victim complained, her father was booked by the police under the Arms Act on April 3, 2018, and put in jail after two days. Prior to his arrest, he was allegedly beaten by a group of men leading to worsening of his health in jail. He was then taken to a hospital where he died later and his post-mortem examination report revealed serious injuries to his body. (ANI)

