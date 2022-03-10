Akhilesh Yadav fought better than before, has higher stature in country: Sharad Pawar on UP polls results

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 10 (ANI): Following the counting trends indicating Bharatiya Janata Party returning to power with a comfortable majority for an unprecedented second term in Uttar Pradesh, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday said Samajwadi party president Akhilesh Yadav is not at fault and carries higher stature in the country.

Briefing mediapersons, Pawar said, "SP chief Akhilesh Yadav is not at fault, he contested on his own. He should not think about the polling results as he has higher stature in this country. He has fought better than before."

According to Election Commission, the latest trends show BJP is leading in 247 seats and has won seven seats. While SP is leading in 111 seats.



In Karhal seat, Akhilesh Yadav is leading with 50,602 votes.

On Punjab results, the NCP leader said, "The people of Punjab defeated BJP and Congress and gave a mandate to Aam Aadmi Party. There was anger against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the hearts of Punjab farmers. BJP will have to wait for 2.5 years in Maharashtra."

AAP won 54 seats and is currently leading on 38 seats while Congress has won 8 seats and is leading on 18 seats.(ANI)

The counting of votes began at 8 am and will continue till the final results. (ANI)

