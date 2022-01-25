Akhilesh Yadav, Jaya Bachchan among SP's star campaigners for Uttarakhand Assembly polls

New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI): The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Tuesday announced the list of 15 star campaigners for the upcoming Uttarakhand Assembly polls.

The list includes the name of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, party vice president Kiranmay Nanda, actor-turned-politician Jaya Bachchan and party general secretary and Uttarakhand incharge Rajendra Choudhary.

The other campaigners include Suresh Parihar, Hussain Ahmed, Shoaib Ahmed, Kuldip Bhullar and Rakesh Pathak.

Samajwadi Party has already released the first list of candidates on 30 assembly seats of Uttarakhand for the upcoming polls. Of the 30 candidates, there are only three women candidates. Lakshmi Devi is fielded from Bageshwar. Sunita Rikhari will contest from Ranikhet and Manisha will contest from Bazpur.

Polls to elect the 70-member State Legislative Assembly are scheduled to be held on February 14. The counting will take place on March 10. (ANI)