Akhilesh Yadav says photos show police lathi charge voters in Rampur by-polls

Etawah (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 5 (ANI): Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday alleged that police is trying to prevent voters from casting votes in the by-polls and even resorting to lathi charge in Rampur.

"I don't know on whose orders the administration is working during elections. What briefing has been given? Complaints are coming continuously since morning. Police is not allowing people to cast votes," Akhilesh Yadav told reporters.

He alleged police had been briefed that votes should not go to the Samajwadi Party.

"There are videos that show that police are stopping people to vote in Rampur. They show police is doing checking ids of people. So what are Election Commission guidelines? Police is doing lathi charge that is visible in photos that are coming from Rampur," the SP chief said.



"In Mainpuri also, police is trying to stop voting. BJP is given the freedom to even distribute liquor," he further alleged.

Akhilesh Yadav on Monday cast his vote for the ongoing election at the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat at Abhinav Vidyalaya in Saifai in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah, following which he alleged police of restricting voters to cast their votes.

Voting for the by-elections for the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh and six assembly seats in Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh began today at 7 am and the polling will end at 6 pm.

Rampur witnessed 3.97 pc and Khatauli recorded 6.90 pc voter turnout till 9 am.

After Azam Khan was disqualified from the UP Assembly following his conviction in a hate speech case, the Rampur Assembly seat is going to by-polls today. (ANI)

