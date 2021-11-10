Akhilesh Yadav should remove his blindfold to see development work done by Yogi government: Minister Sidharth Nath Singh

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 9 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Sidharth Nath Singh on Tuesday slammed Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav saying that Yadav should remove his blindfold to see the development work done by the Yogi Government.

"Akhilesh Yadav was confined to the politics of Twitter from his palace for four and a half years. Now he has come out in the election season and has tied a black band on his eyes after seeing the development of the BJP government," said Singh.

Attacking the previous government led by Akhilesh Yadav, the Cabinet Minister said, "If he removes his blindfold he will see that the people are moving ahead with development, peace and harmony under the Yogi government. People are now taking part in the progress of the state and becoming free from riots, mafia raj and hooliganism."



The BJP leader said, "Looking at all this (development), SP national president Akhilesh has accepted his defeat. Akhilesh has already accepted this by making an announcement that he will not contest the assembly elections."

Elections for 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh are due early next year.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP won a landslide victory winning 312 Assembly seats. The party secured a 39.67 per cent vote share in the elections for 403-member Assembly.

Samajwadi Party bagged 47 seats, BSP won 19 while Congress could manage to win only seven seats. (ANI)

