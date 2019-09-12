Akhilesh Yadav slams Centre over hiked traffic fines

New Delhi [India], Sep 12 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday slammed the Centre for imposing steep penalties on commuters under the amended Motor Vehicle Act 2019, which came into effect on September 1, stating that the new rules are "anti-people" and "oppressive".

Taking to Twitter, the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister tweeted in Hindi, which loosely translates to, "The new rules pertaining to Challans implemented by the BJP ruled state governments are anti-people and oppressive. The BJP implemented this act only in those places where it can challenge the decisive leadership and can take strict action."

"This is the beginning of opposition to decentralise BJP," he added.

Amid public outcry over new provisions in the new Motor Vehicles Act, Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday stated that hefty fines were not imposed to generate revenue for the government but to save lives of the people.

"We are implementing this to create respect and fear for the law so none can do such type of thing. That is the reason behind it. If you obey the law, you don't have to give any fine. 30 years before, the fine was 100 rupees. Now what is the value of Rs 100 today?" the Union Minister had told ANI. (ANI)