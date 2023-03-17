Akhilesh Yadav targets BJP in Kolkata meeting, says Samajwadi Party will do everything to save constitution

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 17 (ANI): Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party over "unemployment and price rise" and alleged there is no action by probe agencies against those who join the ruling party at the Centre.

Addressing the Samajwadi Party national executive meeting here, Yadav also congratulated the people of West Bengal for defeating BJP and voting Trinamool Congress back to power in the last assembly polls.

"I congratulate the people of Kolkata for defeating BJP and voting for Didi. Samajwadi Party will do everything for saving the constitution. BJP is accusing Congress of defaming the nation but UP CM also disrespected the constitution, BJP must listen to that," Yadav said.

"Unemployment and cost of living have increased so much. No ED, CBI raid on those who have joined their (BJP) party. Whoever has disrespected the constitution, we will fight them. We will save the constitution at every cost," he added.

Targeting the BJP, he said they had promised to double farmers' income and alleged that the promise was not fulfilled.

He also alleged that promise of free of cost cylinders to Ujjawala beneficiaries on Holi was not fulfilled.



"If they cheated in UP, then they must have cheated Bengal too," he said.

He said the people who gave the slogan of "swadeshi" were "destroying institutions" and handing them to private hands.

He also raked up the Hindenburg-Adani row and talked of the investments of public sector companies in the Adani group whose valuations have come down.

Yadav alleged that the efforts to clean Ganga have not been successful in states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

"When they are unable to do work, they resort to religious polarisation," he said.

The Samajwadi Party leader said the party will play a role in the politics of the country and will make every sacrifice to save the constitution.

"Sometimes it is good to go to those places which are auspicious. When we came here earlier, our government was formed in (Uttar Pradesh) and it will happen again," he said. (ANI)

