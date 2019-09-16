Akhilesh Yadav will never become UP CM: BJP leader Jaya Prada

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 16 (ANI): Akhilesh Yadav will never become the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh because he is up against Modi and Yogi government, said Bharatiya Janata Party leader Jaya Prada on Monday.

The remark came following a statement by Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav during his Rampur visit last week where he said that all cases against Azam Khan will be withdrawn after his party comes back to power in Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking to mediapersons here, Jaya Prada said, "Akhilesh Yadav says that once SP forms the government (in Uttar Pradesh), all the cases against Azam Khan will be taken back. But he will never become the Chief Minister because he is up against Modi and Yogi government. Leaders like Modi ji who work for the people, will get votes."

Jaya Prada further accused Akhilesh Yadav and his party workers of attempting to vitiate the atmosphere of Rampur.

"Akhilesh didn't come to Rampur for any development related work this time but to support one man. All of his workers have also assembled here and they want to vitiate the peaceful atmosphere. He should have gone to the houses of those poor people and farmers who suffered at the hands of Azam Khan," Jaya Prada said.

Last week Yadav had gone to Rampur on a two-day visit to meet troubled party leader Azam Khan.

At least 80 FIRs have been filed against SP leader and Vice-Chancellor of Jauhar University, Azam Khan, including several cases of land encroachment. (ANI)

