Akhilesh Yadav's Government withdrew cases against terrorists: JP Nadda

Basti (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 3 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s National President JP Nadda on Monday slammed Samajwadi Party president and Uttar Pradesh's former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav by saying that Yadav's government withdrew cases against terrorists and now people have to decide whether they want a government which protects terrorist.

"Akhilesh Yadav had withdrawn cases against 15 terrorists, but the court didn't allow it. Four of them were sentenced to death and others were given life imprisonment. This is Akhilesh Yadav's real face,": said Nadda.

"Do you (people) want a government that protects terrorists?" he added.

Nadda made the following comments while addressing a Jan Vishwas Yatra in Uttar Pradesh's Basti.

Uttar Pradesh is slated to go to the Assembly polls early this year.

In the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party had bagged 312 seats out of the 403. Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) had bagged 47 seats and 19 seats respectively. Congress had managed to win only seven seats. (ANI)