Akhilesh Yadav's Rath Yatra won't garner people's support, will have to provide explanation about 'gundaraj' during his rule: BJP MP

New Delhi [India], October 13 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Jual Oram on Wednesday ridiculed Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav for taking out Rath Yatra ahead of state Assembly elections to gather people's support, saying that he would have to give an explanation to the people about the extent of 'gundaraj' during his rule.



Speaking to ANI, the BJP MP said, "We have taught the Rath Yatra. BJP brought the concept of Rath Yatra. Akhilesh Yadav is thinking that the Rath Yatra will bring him public support. The Rath Yatra is not just enough. He has to answer people about what he did during his rule. How much 'gundagardi' (hooliganism) was there during his tenure. The BJP will make the next government in the state. People have seen the work of the combination of Modi ji and Yogi ji. So the tactics of SP, Congress or BSP will not work."

Asked about Congress delegation meeting President Ram Nath Kovind on Lakhimpur Kheri violence, Oram said, "Why did the Congress party's delegation not meet on what is happening in other places? Why is the Congress party not taking delegation to the President on the incidents happening in Rajasthan, Punjab and Chhattisgarh? It is not right to politicise the selective issue."

Akhilesh Yadav kickstarted the election campaign with a 'Vijay Rath' yatra from Kanpur on Tuesday. The party workers welcomed him with great enthusiasm. During the yatra, Yadav paid tributes to Ram Manohar Lohia on his death anniversary.



Meanwhile, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati also started his election for the upcoming 2022 UP Assembly election on Tuesday on the death anniversary of Kanshi Ram.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also addressed a rally in Varanasi.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections are scheduled to take place early next year.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP won a landslide victory winning 312 Assembly seats. The party secured a 39.67 per cent vote share in the elections for 403-member Assembly.

Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, BSP won 19 while Congress could manage to win only seven seats. (ANI)

