Al-Qaeda-linked terror module busted, around 10 persons arrested: Assam CM

Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 29 (ANI): Hours after authorities nabbed a few persons in Assam for allegedly having links with terror groups, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said that around 10 persons have been arrested and their statements recorded.

"Around 10 persons have been arrested, their statements recorded. Bengaluru Police have shared information regarding how the accused got funds from Bangladesh and their bank statements," said Sarma to media persons today.

In a major crackdown in the northeastern state of Assam, 11 persons were detained on Thursday for their alleged links with global terror outfits including Al-Qaeda in Indian Sub-continent (AQIS) and Bangladesh-based Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT). One of the persons detained was also a Madrassa teacher in the state.

According to the police, the 11 persons, who were detained yesterday from Assam's Morigaon, Barpeta, Guwahati and Goalpara districts, are "connected to Islamic fundamentalism" having links with AQIS and ABT. Further action will be taken as per the law.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, while coming down heavily on the "Jihadi modules" in the state, said that a lot of information is expected from these arrests.

"From yesterday till today, we have caught two Jihadi modules in Barpeta and Morigaon districts of Assam and arrested all the people involved with Jihadi modules. This coordinated action along with the national police agencies, was a coordinated effort and we will get a lot more information from these arrests," Sarma had said.

According to the Assam Police, Mustafa alias Mufti Mustafa, who is an accused in the case, is a resident of Saharia Gaon in the Morigaon district, and an active member of the Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) which is linked to Al Qaeda in Indian Sub-continent (AQIS).

He is an important financial conduit of the ABT module in India. (ANI)