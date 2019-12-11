Alair MLA Gongidi Sunitha says Hyderabad encounter was "painful"

Yadadri Bhuvanagiri (Telangana) [India], Dec 11 (ANI): TRS MLA from Alair, Gongidi Sunitha is in the limelight for sympathising with the parents of the four accused of the rape and murder of a Hyderabad vet.

While expressing sadness over the rape and murder of the victim, she said that the death of four men in a police encounter was also painful.

"That day we saw how injustice was meted out to a girl named Disha. We felt sad (about it). Now, these four (accused) have been killed. Again, that is also painful, because just imagine how much pain the parents of those four would feel. After losing their children, won't the parents be hurt?" she asked.

The accused Mohammed Arif, Naveen, Shiva, and Chennakeshavulu were killed in a police encounter at Chatanpally, Shadnagar, in the wee hours of Friday last week.

The veterinarian was allegedly brutally raped, killed and burnt by the accused in the Shamshabad area on November 27. Her charred body was recovered on November 28. (ANI)

