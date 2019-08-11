Aligarh: Husband of BJP minority wing leader beaten over wife's participation in party's membership drive

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India] Aug 11 (ANI): The husband of a local BJP leader was allegedly beaten near Delhi Gate here apparently by some people who were miffed about the participation of his wife in a membership drive of his party here.

"A woman named Farheen Mohin has filed a complaint that some people threatened her over her participation in BJP membership drive and used violence. A case has been registered and the required action is being taken," Additional Superintendent of Police, Aligarh (City) Abhishek told ANI.

Farheen Mohsin is a leader of the BJP minority wing in Aligarh.

"I enroll members under the BJP membership drive. Muslims women have aspirations from Modi ji after the triple talaq bill was passed. Every Muslim woman wants to join BJP. Many orthodox people in my neighbourhood can't see their women stepping out of their houses," she said.

"They are threatening to stop the membership drive. I have received death threats asking me to stop my work, my husband was attacked due to the same reason. The incident took place on August 8. Some people came and abused us. They also have beaten up my husband," Mohsin said.

The victim, Mohammad Mohsin said that assailants also threatened and asked him to stop his wife speaking against the practice of triple talaq.

"Seven to eight people attacked me inside my office. They said my wife should not speak anything on triple talaq and this is not in their religion. They threatened that they will not let my wife work in BJP," he said.

On August 1, President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent to the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage), Bill, 2019, which criminalises instant 'triple talaq' among Muslims and attracts a jail term of three years for the husband. (ANI)

