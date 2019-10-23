BJP MLA Dalbir Singh speaking to reporters on Tuesday.
BJP MLA Dalbir Singh speaking to reporters on Tuesday.

Aligarh: Party flag removed from BJP MLA's car at AMU, lawmaker demands action

ANI | Updated: Oct 23, 2019 05:29 IST

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) staff on Tuesday removed BJP flag from a vehicle belonging to party MLA Dalbir Singh following which the Uttar Pradesh lawmaker has alleged of misconduct by university staff and has demanded action.
University has however said that the action was taken as per the set procedures which do not allow any vehicles with political party flags inside the campus.
MLA Dalveer Singh was not in the vehicle when the flag was removed.
Speaking to reporters, Singh said, "My vehicle had gone to university to pick my grandson. I am a BJP MLA so my vehicle has a party flag. However, some guards misbehaved with my driver and removed the party flag".
I have informed the District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police about the incident and have also sought time from the HRD minister to inform him about the same, the UP lawmaker added.
MLA's driver has also given a complaint at Aligarh police station in which he has alleged that he was forced to remove the BJP flag from his vehicle after getting into the university for picking a student.
Reacting on the complaint, university officials say that the action was taken according to standing instructions.
"It is not allowed to bring vehicles with party flags inside the university. It is only when some dignitary is inside the vehicle that we allow them to bring-in such vehicles. For any student of any other individual, it is not allowed. This is an educational institute", a University official said. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 06:36 IST

K'taka: After participating in 'Mysuru Dasara', elephants return...

Kodagu (Karnataka) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Elephants, who have taken part in the procession during Dasara festival in Mysuru, have returned to Dubare Elephant Camp here and were seen playing football on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 06:12 IST

Delhi: 22-year-old arrested for killing mother

New Delhi [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Delhi police have arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly murdering his mother for not providing him with money that he demanded.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 05:20 IST

Mumbai: Policemen injured after protest turns violent in Chembur

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Seven policemen were injured following a clash with local protestors here on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 05:17 IST

Lucknow: Man held for murdering neighbour

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): A man was arrested for allegedly murdering a woman from his neighbourhood on the suspicion that she orchestrated his wife's illicit relationship with another person.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 05:04 IST

No scarcity of sand, says Andhra Mines Minister Ramachandra Reddy

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, Mines and Geology Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy on Tuesday said that the government has agreed with 82 Patta landowners and permission has been given for sand mining in 10 Patta lands to overc

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 04:57 IST

No impact of economic slowdown in Chhattisgarh, says CM Baghel

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday said that the whole country is reeling under the impact of the economic slowdown but it has no effect on Chhattisgarh due to policies of the state government.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 04:44 IST

West Bengal: BJP stages protest against illegal mining in Asanol

Asansol (West Bengal) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Days after three people allegedly died at an illegal coal mine here, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday staged a protest demanding that the administration should close mining operations to avoid any such incident in the future.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 04:27 IST

Hyderabad: Man booked for writing 'AP CM Jagan' on vehicle number plate

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Jeedimetla police has registered a case against a person for driving a car with 'AP CM JAGAN' written on it, in place of the vehicle's registration number.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 04:23 IST

Shimla: Fire breaks out in shop near Victory Tunnel, none injured

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): A massive fire broke out in a hardware shop near Victory Tunnel here on Tuesday night.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 04:21 IST

Kamlesh Tiwari murder case: Court sends 3 accused to police...

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): A local court here on Tuesday sent three accused in Kamlesh Tiwari murder case to police custody for four days.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 04:20 IST

Mumbai: 29-yr-old police constable commits suicide

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): A 29-year-old police constable has allegedly committed suicide at his residence in Vikhroli here.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 04:20 IST

UP: Two bird smugglers arrested in Ghaziabad, 5 owls recovered

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Ghaziabad Police on Tuesday arrested two bird smugglers and recovered five owls of rare species from their possession.

Read More
iocl