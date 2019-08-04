AAP MLA Alka Lamba speaking to ANI in New Delhi on August 4. Photo/ANI
AAP MLA Alka Lamba speaking to ANI in New Delhi on August 4. Photo/ANI

Alka Lamba resigns from AAP

ANI | Updated: Aug 04, 2019 16:08 IST

New Delhi [India], August 4 (ANI): Alka Lamba on Sunday resigned from the primary membership of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
Speaking to ANI, Lamba, who is an MLA from Chandni Chowk constituency, said she decided to resign only after consulting people of her constituency.
"I thought I should talk to people and make a decision. It has been decided that I should break all ties with the AAP and resign from its primary membership. I will tender my resignation from the primary membership of AAP, soon in writing. I will continue to be an MLA," she said.
Lamba said the work related to the installation of CCTV cameras is pending in her constituency and Mohalla Clinics are not built. As a legislator, she will continue to work on these issues.
On being asked about her resignation, Lamba listed out differences with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the party saying, "You called late Congress leader Sheila Dikshit corrupt and in 2019 Lok Sabha polls you ask for an alliance with it."
"The AAP deviated from its principles and expelled leaders like Prashant Bhushan, Shanti Bhushan, Yogendra Yadav and Kumar Vishwas from the party. Now the party thinks of vote bank politics and how to remain in power," Lamba said.
Lamba asserted that she will contest polls as an Independent candidate in upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 17:10 IST

Yediyurappa to hold talks with PM, BJP chief before Cabinet...

Hubli (Karnataka) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Senior BJP leader Jagadish Shettar on Sunday said Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will discuss the formation of his Cabinet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP national president Amit Shah during his upcoming visit to Delhi.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 17:02 IST

Bihar: 4 children die in wall collapse in Banka

Banka (Bihar) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): At least four children allegedly died while another was critically injured after a wall collapsed on them in Tilwari village area here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 16:54 IST

Vice President calls for strengthening library movement

Patna (Bihar) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Vice President M Venkiah Naidu on Sunday called for strengthening library movement from universities to villages, which should become the people's movement like Swachh Bharat and Beti Bachao, Beti Padao programmes.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 16:50 IST

Gujarat: 8 NDRF teams, 2 IAF helicopters carrying out rescue...

Navsari (Gujarat) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Eight National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams and two Indian Air Force helicopters were deployed on Sunday to carry out rescue operations after water burst into cities as rivers swelled owing to days of incessant rains across the state.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 16:43 IST

ISRO releases video showing images captured by Chandrayaan-2

New Delhi [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Sunday released a video showing images captured by the Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 16:20 IST

TN: Aadi Festival celebrations at Parvatha Varthni Amman Shrine...

Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Women in large numbers offered prayers to Goddess Parvathavarthini shrine at Ramanathaswami Temple in Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 16:17 IST

Goa: CM praises bill allowing women to work in night shifts

Panaji (Goa) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday hailed the recent law passed by the state legislative assembly which allows women in the state to work in night shifts.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 16:11 IST

Students of NIT Srinagar leave for respective states

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Days after Jammu and Kashmir state government issued an advisory curtailing the stay of Amarnath Yatris and tourists in the Valley, students of National Institutes of Technology (NIT) Srinagar, who were asked to vacate the college premises, have reached

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 16:09 IST

Siliguri: BSF seizes cough syrup, cattle worth over Rs 3 lakh

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Border Security Force (BSF) on Sunday seized bottles of Phensedyl cough syrup and cattle worth Rs 3,11,321 from different border areas in the intervening night of August 3 and 4.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 16:06 IST

'Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge': Israel greets India on Friendship Day

New Delhi [India], Aug 4 (ANI): On the occasion of International Friendship Day, Israel greeted India in a unique manner on Sunday. Israel Embassy in India tweeted: "Happy #FriendshipDay2019 India! May our ever-strengthening friendship & #growingpartnership touch greater heights."

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 16:05 IST

Bengaluru Mayor fined for using plastic, despite a ban

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Aug 4 (ANI): Bengaluru Mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun was at the receiving end for flouting a campaign that she had launched herself!

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 16:04 IST

We don't need any coalition now: H D Kumaraswamy

Mandya (Karnataka) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): In a blow to the Congress in Karnataka, former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy said that JD (S) will fight the upcoming elections in the state on its own.

Read More
iocl