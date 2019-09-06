Alka Lamba says 'good bye' to AAP

New Delhi [India], Sept 6 (ANI): Days after meeting Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, Alka Lamba on Friday said that the time has come to say 'good bye' to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

"The time has come to say 'Good Bye' to AAP and to resign from the primary membership of the Party. The past 6 years journey was a great learning for me. Thanks to all," Lamba tweeted.

This comes after Lamba met Sonia Gandhi at her official residence in the national capital on Tuesday ahead of Delhi elections which are slated to be held in early 2020.

Lamba's meeting with Gandhi lasted for 50-minutes. However, there was no official word on what transpired in the meeting.

From the past few days, Lamba was seen attending events organised by the Congress hinting towards joining the party. Recently, she attended the program organised by the AICC at Veer Bhumi on the occasion of 75th Birth Anniversary of late Rajiv Gandhi.

She resigned from the AAP on April 4 citing differences with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the party, stating, "You called late Congress leader Sheila Dikshit corrupt and in 2019 Lok Sabha polls you ask for an alliance with them."

Lamba, who was part of the Congress women's wing before joining the AAP, had in August said she would contest the next Assembly election as an independent candidate. (ANI)

