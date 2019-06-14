All 33 faculty members including Director of Calcutta School of Tropical Medicine resign

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Jun 14 (ANI): All the 33 faculty members including the Director of Calcutta School of Tropical Medicine resigned on Friday citing "inordinate delay" in handling of the situation arising out of agitation in protest against the "brutal attack" on a junior doctor of NRS Medical College on June 10.

"In view of the inordinate delay in appropriately handling the situation by the concerned authority, all the faculty members of this institute expressed their desire to tender resignation from their respective posts with immediate effect," Director of the tropical medicine institute P Pundu said in a letter to the Secretary of the Department of Health and Family Welfare in West Bengal.

Earlier, 119 doctors in North Bengal Medical College and Hospital, Darjeeling, resigned over "violence" against doctors in the state.

The protests erupted on June 10 after a junior doctor was assaulted in NRS College. Since then, the protests have spiraled throughout the country with doctors from several states taking to streets to show solidarity with their counterparts in West Bengal. (ANI)

