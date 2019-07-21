Dinesh Gundu Rao
Dinesh Gundu Rao

All false: KPCC chief dismisses proposal for Siddaramaiah to become CM

ANI | Updated: Jul 21, 2019 22:53 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 21 (ANI): Ahead of the trust vote of the Congress-JD(S) coalition government in Karnataka on Monday, Karnataka Congress chief Dinesh Gundu Rao on Sunday said the party has not received any proposal seeking Siddaramaiah to become the next Chief Minister of Karnataka.
"That's all false rumours. All these are spread by a few people. There is no such proposal. The Congress party has not received any such proposal, nor are we thinking of any such suggestion," Rao told ANI here.
His statement comes after JD(S) leaders GT Devegowda, K. L. Shivalinge Gowda, Sa Ra Mahesh and CS Puttaraju met Siddaramaiah with a proposal for the latter to head the state, sources said.
Siddaramaiah, however, denied the proposal, sources added.
Rao, along with other Congress leaders, attended the party's legislative meeting at Taj Vivanta hotel, where they also celebrated senior party leader Mallikarjun Kharge's birthday.
"We had a legislative party informal meeting. Siddaramaiah, Mallikarjun Kharge, Venugopal, Deputy Chief Minister - all were present. MLAs are very enthusiastic and full of spirit. We are going for tomorrow's vote of confidence with lots of confidence and I am sure we will emerge as the winner. We also discussed what will happen in the Supreme Court tomorrow," Rao said.
"Tomorrow on the floor of the House we will expose the BJP - their thousand crores 'Operation Kamala'. Where did this much money come from? We have heard tapes of Murlidhar Rao speaking. We have heard tapes of Yeddyurappa speaking to MLAs offering Rs 20-30 crores. So, this is more than a thousand crore operation. Is this democracy? Is this what people want? All this should be questioned tomorrow on the floor of the house," he added.
According to sources, GT Devegowda, K. L. Shivalinge Gowda, Sa Ra Mahesh and CS Puttaraju met Siddaramaiah and Water Minister DK Shivakumar and conveyed a message that Congress can hold the Chief Minister's post, while JD(S) will be a part of the Cabinet and keep BJP away from holding the government.
The leaders mentioned Siddaramaiah in priority for the Chief Minister's post, sources shared and added that Kharge, G Parameshwara and Shivakumar's names were also taken up for the post as options if Siddaramaiah doesn't agree to become the Chief Minister.
The intention is simple - to keep BJP away and hold positions with JD(S) and Congress - sources shared.
Besides Congress, BJP and JD(S) also held legislative party meeting at Ramada Hotel and Prestige Golfshire resort, respectively.
The coalition partners are now looking after all the options to save the government as Congress leader MLA Ramalinga Reddy, who was amongst the dissident legislators, has confirmed that he will remain in the party and vote in favour of Karnataka coalition government in the state Assembly.
On the other hand, rebel Congress and JDS MLAs have sent one more video to convey their message that their decision is firm and they will not return back to Bengaluru to attend the Assembly session. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 23:38 IST

UP: Businessman pays bail money of 17 inmates on his 73rd birthday

Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 21 (ANI): A local businessman here deposited around Rs 35,000 with the district jail authorities to secure the release of 17 inmates.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 23:36 IST

Bihar: Woman delivers baby girl on NDRF's rescue boat

Motihari (Bihar) [India], July 21 (ANI): In flood-hit Motihari in Bihar, a woman delivered a baby girl in a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescue boat on July 20.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 23:31 IST

Juvenile elephant dies after being accidentally electrocuted in...

Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 21 (ANI): A juvenile elephant on Sunday died after being accidentally electrocuted in Palamaner mandal of Chittoor district.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 23:25 IST

MP: Missing girl found dead inside well in Damoh, parents call...

Damoh (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 21 (ANI): The parents of an eight-year-old girl, who was found dead inside a well after she went missing on Saturday, have demanded action against a person whom they suspect to be the murderer of their minor girl.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 23:22 IST

2 held for BJP leader's murder in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 21 (ANI): Ghaziabad Police on Sunday arrested two accused in the murder of BJP leader BS Tomar.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 23:20 IST

Assam floods: Indian Army organises medical camp in Helacha village

Nalbari (Assam) [India], July 21 (ANI): An Indian Army Unit of Red Horns Division along with representatives from Veterinary Field Hospital, District Veterinary and Health Services organised a veterinary and medical camp in flood-affected Helacha village in Nalbari district on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 23:19 IST

Lt Col Dhoni to train with Parachute regiment for two months

New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): Cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who is also an honorary Lt Colonel in the Territorial Army, will be training with parachute regiment battalion for two months.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 23:13 IST

CRPF defuses three IED bombs in Sukma

Sukma (Chhattisgarh) [India], July 21 (ANI): The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Sunday detected and defused three IED bombs in Errabore area of Sukma district in Chhattisgarh.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 23:09 IST

NDRF recovers body of minor girl in Imphal river

Imphal (Manipur) [India], July 21 (ANI): National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Sunday recovered the body a minor girl from a river here.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 23:07 IST

Himachal CM welcomes Governor-designate Kalraj Mishra

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 21 (ANI): Newly-appointed Himachal Pradesh Governor Kalraj Mishra was on Sunday received a rousing reception by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and others when he reached here.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 23:03 IST

BSP delegation to visit Sonbhadra tomorrow, meet kin of victims

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 21 : A Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) delegation led by senior leader Lalji Verma and state unit president RS Kushwaha will visit Sonbhadra on July 22 and meet the kin of victims of firing incident, the party said in a statement on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 22:56 IST

Adopt your own village, help improve primary health services: VP...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 21 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday urged doctors belonging to the Indian diaspora to give back to the society by adopting their native villages and strengthening Primary Health Centres (PHCs).

Read More
iocl