All FIRs against me are false, politically motivated: BJP's Suvendu Adhikari after HC stays proceedings in criminal cases against him

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 9 (ANI): After the Calcutta High Court on Thursday stayed proceedings in criminal cases filed against him, Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday alleged that all the FIRs were filed after he defeated West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the Assembly election.

Adhikari also said that all the FIRs against him are false and politically motivated.

"Before May 5, 2021, no cases were filed against me. As soon as I defeated WB CM in Nandigram, the government lodged so many FIRs against me. All the FIRs are false and politically motivated. Al the FIRs are dated after May 5 and this proves everything. I was sure that I won't get permission to hold a meeting in Contai and that is why I went to the High Court and I was granted permission successfully," said the BJP leader on Calcutta High Court staying all FIRs filed against him.

The Calcutta high court on Thursday ordered an interim stay on police proceedings in 26 cases filed against Suvendu Adhikari.

Adhikari had moved to the High Court demanding to either quash the cases or order a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Talking about the Gujarat Assembly elections result, the BJP leader said that the win is just Prime Minister Narendra Modi's magic.



"Gujarat election win is just Narendra Modi's magic that the people of Gujarat have supported development instead of nepotism, and appeasement. However, the West Bengal issue is entirely different but Narendra Modi will make a government in the next West Bengal assembly elections. Nobody supports Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal and few IAS, IPS officers support her due to corruption," he added.

BJP stormed to power in Gujarat with a historic victory in the results announced on Thursday.

The BJP has won 156 seats of 182 assembly seats in Gujarat, the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, smashing all previous records of electoral performance.

AAP made its maiden entry in the Gujarat assembly winning five seats and its leaders saw a lot of hope in the party getting 12.92 per cent vote share in the state where the BJP has been in power for almost 27 years. AAP leaders also declared that the party has now gained "national party" status.

Congress recorded its worst performance in Gujarat won 17 seats, partly due to AAP splitting the opposition vote.

Independents won three seats in Gujarat and one seat went to the Samajwadi Party.

Incumbent Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel is set to take oath on December 12. The BJP won the highest number of seats in Gujarat's history and recorded its seventh straight win. (ANI)

