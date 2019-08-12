All forces in J and K working with coordination, bonhomie: CRPF

New Delhi [India], Aug 12 (ANI): The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Monday denied reports of "rifts" among Indian security forces deployed in Kashmir and stated that together the security forces are "working with coordination and bonhomie".

Earlier today, a Pakistani journalist claimed that a "Muslim Kashmiri policeman shot and killed five Indian CRPF personnel in a 'blue on blue' attack."

"Rifts emerging among Indian security forces deployed in #Kashmir. A Muslim Kashmiri policeman shot and killed five Indian CRPF personnel in a 'blue on blue' attack after they refused to let a pregnant woman by because she didn't have a curfew pass. Things on edge since that attack," the journalist tweeted.

However, CRPF termed his claims as "absolutely baseless and untrue."

"The malicious content of this tweet is absolutely baseless and untrue. As always, all the security forces of India are working with coordination and bonhomie. Patriotism and our tricolour lie at the core of our hearts and existence, even when the color of our uniforms may differ," read a post on the official Twitter handle of CRPF. (ANI)